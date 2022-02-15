Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $13.82 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 326,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07.

