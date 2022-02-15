Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.07 and traded as high as C$13.79. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 696,235 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRU. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

