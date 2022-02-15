Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,503 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 0.4% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,502,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,477,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,768,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FYBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

