FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,339,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FSK opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.44.
FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
