FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) by 4,417.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 4.39% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.