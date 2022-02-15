FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer Sells 150,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00.

FTCI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 983,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,165. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $100,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

