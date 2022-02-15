Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $258.05 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $258.05 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,174.30 or 1.00075374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00408365 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.