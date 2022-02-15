Fundamenta 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,019.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $158,855.86 and $1,019.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,237,769 coins and its circulating supply is 934,514 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

