FuzeX Price Up 75% Over Last 7 Days (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $386,243.02 and $49.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

