FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Reduced by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.50 price objective on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.82.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.98 and a 1-year high of C$55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

