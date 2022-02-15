G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.33). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.31), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.80.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
