Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 47880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.20 million and a P/E ratio of 345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

