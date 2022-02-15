GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $156.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $494.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.
GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.10.
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
