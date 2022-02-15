GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $156.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $494.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.10.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

