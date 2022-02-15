Gene Source Code Chain Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 79% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $49,872.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 69.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00105471 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

GENE is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

