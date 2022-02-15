Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Generac worth $202,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.78.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $270.45 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

