Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Generac worth $202,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $270.45 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.