General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,441 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

