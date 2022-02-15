General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,441 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 177.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

