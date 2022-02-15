Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 5.8%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91. 19,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 687,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 165,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 128,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.