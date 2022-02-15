Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Cap of $879,544.72

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $879,544.72 and $18,815.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

