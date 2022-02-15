Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,474,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

