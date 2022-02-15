GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.16 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $509,483.03 and $1,668.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,852.33 or 1.00195089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00293135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00025363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

