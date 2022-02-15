Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 136,881 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,881 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Revolution Medicines worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

