Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 33,580 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Veoneer worth $29,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $16,087,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $900,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $4,305,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $15,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

