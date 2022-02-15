Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 42,572 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Infinera worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFN. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,151,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 755,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,029,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.