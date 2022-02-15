Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,727 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Cimpress worth $28,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cimpress by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cimpress by 35.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.