Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Skillz worth $29,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Skillz by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

