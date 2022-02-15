Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TELUS worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TELUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,137,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

TU stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.