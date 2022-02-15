Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AppLovin worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740,293 shares of company stock worth $706,244,930. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.