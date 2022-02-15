Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Green Plains worth $27,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 73.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $33,250,000.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

