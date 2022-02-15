Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

