Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 53,188 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of OPKO Health worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 715,980 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

