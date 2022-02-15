Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,261 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Laureate Education worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 38.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

