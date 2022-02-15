Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $83.80. 105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gerresheimer from €86.20 ($97.95) to €80.20 ($91.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.