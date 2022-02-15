Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.25. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.01 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.52%.

GEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.43.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.