Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.25. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.01 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.52%.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
