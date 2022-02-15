Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.25 and traded as high as C$24.40. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.30, with a volume of 335,103 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56.
About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Read More
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.