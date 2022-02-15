Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.57 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Gifto has a total market cap of $29.25 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

