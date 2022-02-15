Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 53.5% in January

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 642,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.22. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.