GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $84,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

