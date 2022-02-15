Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,518,800 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 2,050,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

