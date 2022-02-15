Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 695,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,051. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

