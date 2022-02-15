Glenn Schafer Sells 700 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Glenn Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.72 ($26.23), for a total value of A$25,704.00 ($18,360.00).
Glenn Schafer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Schafer sold 500 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.54 ($26.10), for a total transaction of A$18,270.00 ($13,050.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 599.50, a current ratio of 599.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
Read More
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.