Glenn Schafer Sells 700 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Glenn Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.72 ($26.23), for a total value of A$25,704.00 ($18,360.00).

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Schafer sold 500 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.54 ($26.10), for a total transaction of A$18,270.00 ($13,050.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 599.50, a current ratio of 599.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5358 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

