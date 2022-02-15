Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 47,911 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $517.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

