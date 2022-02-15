Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $72,915.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GPN traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Global Payments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

