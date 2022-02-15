Global Social Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,242.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $70,242.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00106376 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

