Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter.

