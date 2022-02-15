Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.