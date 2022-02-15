GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
