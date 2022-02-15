Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 413,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,962,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Several research firms have commented on GSAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.03.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
