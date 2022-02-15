Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 413,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,962,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research firms have commented on GSAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Globalstar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Globalstar by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 64.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.