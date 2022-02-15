Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,811,010.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Kelly Greer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24.

GL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 527,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,399. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

