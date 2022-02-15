GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.

Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GMO Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

